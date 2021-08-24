First March for Life in California Calls for Building ‘Culture of Life’

The first California March for Life will call pro-life activists to build a “culture of life” in the state on Wednesday.

The March for Life organization has partnered with the California Family Council to organize the event. Participants will rally at the state capitol to call for an end to pro-abortion extremism in the state, a press statement said.

“We are delighted to partner with the California Family Council, a stellar pro-life organization in the state, to help plan and launch the first ever California March for Life,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life Defense and Education Fund.

“The march is an opportunity for California pro-lifers to unite and encourage state legislators to craft policies that respect the rights of the unborn,” she added. “Every human life has dignity, and our laws must reflect that.”

Speakers at the California March for Life will include California Assemblyman James Gallagher (R) and California Sen. Shannon Grove (R).

Jonathan Keller, president of California Family Council​, said in the statement that while California “claims to be the epicenter of the ‘progressive’ agenda … when it comes to treating every human life with dignity and respect our Golden State has a tarnished record.”

“That’s why California Family Council is thrilled to partner with our friends at the national March for Life to host a peaceful gathering on August 25 on the steps of the Capitol,” he continued. “We invite all people to join us in celebrating God’s gift of life from conception to its natural end. Let us all recommit ourselves to liberty and justice for all – born and unborn.”

Among the participants in the event are California Right to Life, Pro-Life San Francisco, Right to Life Kern County, Concerned Women for America of California, Life Legal Defense Foundation, and Students for Life of America.

The California March for Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. PT at the State Capitol in Sacramento.