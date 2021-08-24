Nancy Pelosi Claims ‘Great Day of Pride’ While Thousands of Americans are Stranded in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the …
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, Insert: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss

Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made insensitive remarks by saying it was a “great day of pride” while Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.

“Madam Speaker, today is a great day of pride for our country and for Democrats,” Pelosi said:

The speaker said this while there are still thousands of people left in Afghanistan to be evacuated, as the Pentagon has started to draw down the numbers of forces left in the country to meet the August 31st deadline to have everyone out.

However, the White House, Pentagon, and State Department government officials have been hesitant to relay any information on confirmed having a confirmed number of Americans left in the country to the general public.

As of Saturday, a report showed that were 3,376 U.S. citizens have been airlifted out of Kabul, Afghanistan, according to internal government documents.

U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines guide qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

During a press conference Monday, President Joe Biden only spoke about the Chinese coronavirus vaccine. He walked away and retreated when after speaking while reporters asked him questions about the thousands of Americans still stranded in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the president delayed his press conference until the end of the day after previously delayed his press conference for close to three hours.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: U.S. President Joe Biden walks away without taking questions after delivering remarks on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House August 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden cut his vacation in Camp David short to address the nation as the Taliban have seized control in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. is set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

However, Monday night, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), while speaking to reporters, said evacuations would likely have to extend past the August 31 deadline.

He said it is “very unlikely” evacuations will be finished by the deadline due to the overwhelming number of Americans, Afghan allies, and potential refugees currently stranded.

Sean Parnell, a decorated Combat Veteran and candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, slammed Pelosi, saying, “Imagine being an American trapped in Afghanistan & seeing the leadership of your nation saying stuff like this.”

“Just unbelievable tone-deafness from Dem leadership. Disgraceful,” he added:

