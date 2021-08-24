Negotiating with Terrorists: CIA Director Meets Taliban Leader

CIA Director William Burns negotiated face-to-face Monday with Taliban leader and co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar as thousands of desperate Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan.

“The CIA declined to comment on the Taliban meeting, but the discussions likely involved an impending Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. military to conclude its airlift of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies,” the Washington Post reported, “[a]ccording to U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.”

The meeting comes as the Taliban warned the Biden administration it would not allow U.S. troops to stay in Afghanistan after the August 31 deadline, just as reports surfaced the president would seek permission to extract the thousands of people remaining in the failed state.

When State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked Monday about why America had not begun negotiating with Baradar over the deadline, given the impeding hostage crisis, he said “discussions” with the Taliban have been about practicalities.

“Our discussions with the Taliban have been operational, tactical,” Price explained. “They have been focused largely on our near-term operations and near-term goals… what is going on at the airport compound… That is what we’re focused on at the moment.”