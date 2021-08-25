Father Dies Protecting Son from Suspect Allegedly High on Mushrooms

LONDON - JULY 18: A worker cleans out the last stock of mushrooms from a fridge on July 18. 2005 in London, England. The sale of fresh mushrooms has been prohibited as of today due to the reclassification of the drug to Class A. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)
Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

A father visiting Miami, Florida, died after being shot inside a restaurant by a suspect who was high on mushrooms.

FOX 13 reports that 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield was with his family inside La Cerveceria restaurant when 22-year-old Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. allegedly walked in and shot him.

Wakefield died as a result.

The arrest report shows that Davis explained his alleged actions by pointing out that he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.”

WSVN notes that Wakefield and his family live in Colorado and were just visiting Miami.

WSVN pointed out that Davis allegedly targeted another man too, but the second would-be victim was not injured.

The Miami Herald posted video of Davis’s arrest. Davis can allegedly be heard saying, “I did it, I did it, I did it,” in the video.

WARNING GRAPHIC:


FOX 13 spoke to a witness who claimed Davis actually stepped on top of Wakefield after shooting him.

The witness said, “He started dancing on top of the guy. I don’t know why.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.