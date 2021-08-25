A father visiting Miami, Florida, died after being shot inside a restaurant by a suspect who was high on mushrooms.

FOX 13 reports that 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield was with his family inside La Cerveceria restaurant when 22-year-old Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. allegedly walked in and shot him.

Wakefield died as a result.

The arrest report shows that Davis explained his alleged actions by pointing out that he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.”

WSVN notes that Wakefield and his family live in Colorado and were just visiting Miami.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son. His family gave us permission to use these photos, a day after the tourist was killed in an unprovoked, random shooting on Ocean Dr. The shooter 1st aimed the gun at the child before firing at his father. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/yOcsSOZfOO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2021

WSVN pointed out that Davis allegedly targeted another man too, but the second would-be victim was not injured.

The Miami Herald posted video of Davis’s arrest. Davis can allegedly be heard saying, “I did it, I did it, I did it,” in the video.

WARNING GRAPHIC:



FOX 13 spoke to a witness who claimed Davis actually stepped on top of Wakefield after shooting him.

The witness said, “He started dancing on top of the guy. I don’t know why.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.