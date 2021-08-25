Listen: Airport Terminal Pages ‘Recall Newsom’ on Intercom

An airport terminal that appears to be for Delta Airlines paged passenger “Recall Newsom” on the Intercom before a flight.

In a video posted by “Brick Suit” on Twitter, you can hear over the intercom an automated voice calling “Recall Newsom” to meet the rest of the party at a gate number:

Delta Airlines is paging “Recall Newsom.” Please meet your party at concourse A gate 25. Delta Airlines is paging “Recall Newsom.” Please meet your party at concourse A gate 25.

Listen:

Sound on! Recall Newsom gets paged at the airport.

Vote Yes on recall California! pic.twitter.com/nOyTfoc028 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 24, 2021

In the video, you can hear people laughing in the background.

September 14 is the date set for the special gubernatorial recall election. The ballots will ask two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question is a list of possible replacement candidates to choose from.

“Newsom will be the second governor in California’s history to face a recall election. The last, Democrat Gray Davis, was recalled in 2003 and replaced by Republican actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger,” Breitbart News reported.

However, the voting for the recall will be nearly a month before the actual Election Day, as the county officials start mailing out ballots.

Breitbart News previously reported that ballots for the election started to arrive at people’s homes around August 14. If you vote by mail, the ballots must be returned to either local voting centers or drop boxes on special election day, September 14, or postmarked by then, to count.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.