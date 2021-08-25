Watch: Former Football Star Herschel Walker Leaves the ‘Sidelines’ to Kick Off Senate Campaign

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 22: Herschel Walker walks onto Stadium court for the coin toss prior to the match between Nathan Pasha and Lukas Lacko of Slovakia during the BB&T Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on July 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Ashley Oliver

Republican Herschel Walker announced his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Wednesday with a video highlighting his small-town roots and reasons he subscribes to the conservative ideology.

The 59-year-old native Georgian, who had been mulling a Senate bid over the last several months and officially filed to run on Tuesday, flashed through scenes of his athletic past in his launch video as he described his values and life lessons learned.

“At my core, I’m a runner, but I wasn’t always fast,” Walker began. He said that during his formative years, he “learned about sacrificing the things you want in the moment for the future you know you can have if you work hard enough.”

Watch:

Walker also said in a statement Wednesday that his own American dream story is driving him to “protect the American Dream for everybody” by pursuing a Senate bid. Walker grew up in a blue-collar family in Wrightsville and went on to become valedictorian of his high school and one of the most accomplished athletes in history as a University of Georgia running back, NFL player, and Olympian.

“Our country is at a crossroads, and I can’t sit on the sidelines anymore,” Walker stated. “America is the greatest country in the world, but too many politicians in Washington are afraid to say that.” He continued:

Where else could a poor kid from a small town in Georgia become valedictorian of his high school, earn the Heisman Trophy, play professional football, represent the United States in the Olympics, and become CEO of multiple companies? I have lived the American Dream, but I am concerned it is slipping away for many people.

In the United States Senate, I will stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction. It is time to have leaders in Washington who will fight to protect the American Dream for everybody.

Walker is one of a handful of Republican candidates — alongside Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Air Force veteran Kelvin King, and retired Navy SEAL Latham Saddler — who are vying to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in what is expected to be a highly competitive general election race and possible pickup opportunity for Republicans next year during midterms.

The former athlete is starting off in the primary with an advantage, having both the most recognizable name and the backing of former President Donald Trump, who as early as March was urging Walker to run for office.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: US President Donald Trump (Center-R), Herschel Walker (Center-L), Mariano Rivera (R), and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, walk as they watch young participants during the White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, Herschel Walker, Mariano Rivera, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar walk as they watch young participants during the White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn, May 30, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Oliver Contreras/Getty Images)

Upon announcing his campaign Wednesday, Walker also received an immediate endorsement from Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), who had been considering a run himself but held off on pursuing the Senate seat until Walker decided on his plans.

Carter stated Wednesday morning, “Herschel supports the America First agenda and has my complete endorsement, and I’ll do everything I can to ensure he has the opportunity to fight for our Georgia values in the United States Senate.”

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.

