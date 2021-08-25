White House Kills Video Feed as Reporters Ask Questions About Afghanistan

White House staff abruptly cut off their video feed of President Joe Biden as he spoke at the White House at a meeting on cybersecurity Wednesday.

Biden spoke for only about four minutes at a table before asking reporters to leave.

I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.

His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Took no questions.

“I thank the press for being here, but I’m going to go private now,” Biden concluded.

The White House video feed of the event cut immediately as reporters began asking questions.

NBC News reporter Peter Alexander wrote on social media that he asked Biden what he would do if Americans were still in Afghanistan after the August 31 withdrawal deadline.

“You’ll be the first person I call,” Biden replied sarcastically.

Media cameras at the event, which are not controlled by the White House, kept the footage rolling, showing Biden’s response.

The White House appears to be frustrated by video footage going viral online of Biden leaving the room after delivering speeches without taking questions from reporters in the room.

The Republican National Committee is frequently sharing footage of Biden walking away from shouting reporters, suggesting he is callously ignoring Americans still stranded in Afghanistan.

REPORTER: "Can you guarantee every American will be out before the troops leave?" BIDEN: *walks away*