Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Thursday morning confirmed an explosion outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where U.S. troops are manning the perimeter and thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to get in.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” he posted on Twitter.

Fox News reported shortly after the news broke of the explosion that reports indicate at least three American military members were injured in the attack. The attack also reportedly prompted rapid gunfire exchanges which may be ongoing at press time.

Journalists from the region have begun sharing images allegedly of the immediate aftermath of the explosion. Local reports indicate the explosion occurred in a densely populated part of the airport, potentially causing a large number of casualties.

The Afghan broadcaster 1TV News published photos of civilians using wheelbarrows to tend to the injured and people fleeing the scene covered in blood.

There are more than 5,000 U.S. troops at the airport conducting a “non-combatant evacuation operation,” launched after the Taliban took over the capital on August 14, faster than the Biden administration expected and ahead of President Joe Biden’s announced troop withdrawal date on August 31.

The evacuation operation is scheduled to wrap up on August 31, although there are at least approximately 1,500 Americans believed to be still in Afghanistan, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

