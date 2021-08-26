Report: Four U.S. Marines Dead from Blasts Outside Kabul Airport 

*** Warning – Graphic images ***

Four U.S. Marines are reportedly dead from two explosions outside the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The report indicates the U.S. ambassador in Kabul told his staff of the fatalities and three other injured U.S. troops from the blasts, “a U.S. official with knowledge of the briefing said.” A total of 18 U.S. personnel are reportedly injured.

The last U.S. fatalities in Afghanistan date back to February 8, 2020.

The Pentagon confirmed “a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to the heinous attack.”

After the deadly explosion, a total of twelve elected Republicans are demanding Thursday for President Joe Biden to resign over the deadly Afghan extraction amid reports of Americans being killed in bombing attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

