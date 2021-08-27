House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) whined Friday about the Supreme Court overturning President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium while not pledging any legislative solution.

“Last night, the Supreme Court immorally ripped away that relief in a ruling that is arbitrary and cruel,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Putting people out of their homes and forcing them to crowd in with others is also a public health risk as the delta variant accelerates.”

“Congressional Democrats have not and will not ever accept a situation of mass evictions. We will continue our work to ensure families suffering hardship during the pandemic can have the safety of home,” she added without mentioning any legislative actions to back up her outrage.

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who camped outside the Capitol building to protest the moratorium, tweeted Friday that “Congress must act. Now,” and that America “can’t let 11 million households be evicted in the midst of a pandemic.”

After the ruling was delivered on Thursday, Bush also told the News York Times that “the Supreme Court failed to protect the 11 million households across our country from violent eviction in the middle of a deadly global pandemic.”

When you tell someone facing eviction that they should “just get a job,” remember that a full time, minimum wage worker can afford rent in ZERO states in America. ZERO. We can’t let 11 million households be evicted in the midst of a pandemic. Congress must act. Now. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 27, 2021

The Court struck down the Biden-Harris administration’s eviction moratorium in a ruling that was a win property owners. After being ruled against before on broader grounds, the administration renewed the moratorium in a narrower scope. “The CDC’s argument that it could unilaterally impose a nationwide moratorium in any place with high levels of covid infections was almost completely ungrounded in law,” Breitbart News reported.

