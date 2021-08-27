Nolte: Joe Biden Didn’t ‘Inherit’ Insane Idea of Putting Taliban in Charge of U.S. Security

The Taliban are not some ragtag group of gangsters. Instead, they are a highly organized Islamic terrorist organization that has never stopped being affiliated with al Qaeda and who, upon retaking Afghanistan from Joe Biden, immediately released thousands of al Qaeda and ISIS prisoners.

And this is who His Fraudulency has put in charge of American security in Kabul.

Yesterday, 13 Americans were killed along with 95 Afghans. We are told they were killed by an ISIS suicide bomber, a member of the same organization the Taliban allegedly freed from prison – the same Taliban Biden put in charge of security.

Biden seems to enjoy, actually enjoy, lying about how he inherited this problem from former President Trump, which is no surprise coming from a doddering, old sociopath. But on what planet does anyone believe Biden inherited the lunatic idea of putting the Taliban in charge of our security, which would be like putting the Imperial Japanese in charge of security during the British evacuation of Dunkirk?

Despite all this, despite the knowledge the Taliban freed thousands of ISIS fighters, Biden still stood before the country Thursday night and told us the following to justify his fiasco of an evacuation plan: “[W]e have been made aware by our intelligence community that ISIS-K, a staunch enemy of the Taliban, the people who are in both those prisons were freed — were opened, planning a complex set of attacks on United States personnel and others.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa… Slow down there… So ISIS is a “staunch enemy” of the Taliban, but the Taliban “freed” from “prison” thousands of ISIS fighters? So the Taliban freed its “staunch enemy?”

Can we just back up a little back here?

Who freed them?

Who freed the ISIS fighters killing Americans?

The Taliban freed them.

And now you’re telling us the Taliban freed their “staunch enemies?”

Why would the Taliban free their “staunch enemies?”

And this is the same Taliban Biden put in charge of security.

Oh, and guess what else the Biden administration did for our good buddies, the Taliban. Sociopath Joe gave the Taliban a list of every American and Afghan who wants to get out of Afghanistan, a “kill list” that told the Taliban exactly who betrayed them over the course of our 20 years there, as well as a hostage list of every U.S. citizen in that country.

Did Trump tell Biden to hand over a kill list?

I have some other questions…

Who told Biden to evacuate our troops before he evacuated our civilians and allies? It wasn’t Trump.

Who told Biden to withdraw our troops and leave behind tens of billions of dollars in operational war machinery? It wasn’t Trump.

Who told Biden to postpone Trump’s May 1 withdrawal date to late August when, unlike early May, the Taliban come out of their villages and poppy fields to form a summer army? It wasn’t Trump.

Who told Biden to abandon Bagram Air Base before the evacuation was complete? It wasn’t Trump.

Who told Biden to put Islamic terrorists in charge of our security? It wasn’t Trump.

Biden’s failures here, his depraved indifference to human life, his misjudgments, his craven political calculations… It’s beyond anything in the history of American politics.

Weak men have always caused a helluva lot more carnage in this world than strong men.

