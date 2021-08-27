United States Marine Hunter Lopez, 22-years-old, has been identified as one of 13 U.S. service members who was killed in Thursday’s terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

As Breitbart News reported, the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings in Kabul that killed 10 U.S. Marines, one U.S. Navy medic, and another two service members, along with at least 90 others, and has left at least 150 wounded.

Lopez, from the Coachella Valley area of California, was killed in the attacks as he was stationed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as part of the U.S. withdrawal operation from the country.

Friends and family have flooded social media with messages of love.

Lopez’s uncle, J.C. Lopez, wrote in a post that his nephew had wanted to be a U.S. Marine since he was 11-years-old and did everything he could to make his dream a reality:

You ever receive news that just grounds you to the core. Found out late last night that my nephew Hunter was one of the marine casualties in the suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport. This kid knew since he was 11 what he wanted to do. Every free moment was spent training and perfecting his craft. Hunter, you did your job. Rest now. Until we see you again son. Love you.

You ever receive news that just grounds you to the core. Found out late last night that my nephew Hunter was one of the… Posted by Jc Lopez on Friday, August 27, 2021

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco also posted a message of support for the Lopez famiy.

“I am unbelievably saddened and heartbroken for the Lopez family as they grieve over the loss of their American Hero,” Bianco wrote in a statement:

Hunter Lopez, son of our own Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez, tragically lost his life while serving our country in the United States Marine Corps. He was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, August 26th. Before joining the Marine Corps, Hunter proudly served in our Sheriff’s Explorer Program. Our entire department is mourning this tragic loss. The Lopez family exemplifies the meaning of Service Above Self. [Emphasis added]

I am unbelievably saddened and heartbroken for the Lopez family as they grieve over the loss of their American Hero. … Posted by Sheriff Chad Bianco on Friday, August 27, 2021

A friend and former U.S. Marine, Julian Valles, posted photos and messages on Twitter, calling Lopez “a strong leader,” “a young warrior,” and “a noble Marine.”

Out of all the bros I have lost this one hit so fucking hard. You were like my little brother and I wish I could have posted security for you. I wish I could have protected you more. A noble marine. A strong leader. A young warrior. I fucking love you Hunter. Semper Fi. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xXJsPoCMzC — SAND CRAWLER BRAVO🇺🇸 (@vallesjulian11) August 27, 2021

Still surreal. Love you bro. You were selfless to the end and I know you went out fighting. I miss you and I’ll see you soon bro. Hunter Lopez KIA 1/15/1999 – 8/26/2021 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HUOdMXuwrm — SAND CRAWLER BRAVO🇺🇸 (@vallesjulian11) August 27, 2021

Other U.S. Marines and service members killed in the attacks, thus far identified, include Max Soviak, Kareem Nikoui, Rylee McCollum, David Lee Espinoza, and Taylor Hoover.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.