Tea Party Patriots Action (TPPA) is holding several nationwide protests Saturday against coronavirus-related mandates — including those for both masks and vaccines — as part of the “Just Say No” campaign.

As of Tuesday, the organization confirmed more than 60 events planned across the country:

“Enough is enough. Vaccine and mask mandates should offend every American. Mask mandates in our schools don’t help children, and can actually cause harm to them as they develop,” TPPA honorary chairman Jenny Beth Martin said in a statement:

“Wanna-be tyrants are loving this moment in history, and will continue rolling back our rights unless we the people start speaking up and making our voices heard,” she continued, explaining that it remains the “purpose” behind Saturday’s events.

“[It’s] to remind the wanna-be tyrants they work for us, not the other way around. We will stand and speak up for ourselves, our children, our communities, and our country. We will not be silenced. Not now or ever,” she added.

The “Just Say No” campaign targets what the organization describes as “unAmerican medical mandates.”

“Covid was a dream for wanna-be tyrants, and unfortunately, there are too many Americans whose identities are either wrapped up in virtue signaling and feeling morally superior to others, or who have been manipulated with panic porn and are willing to go along with the tyranny,” the organization said, adding it is time to “say no to forced masking. Say no to lockdowns. Say no to forced vaccines. Say no to medical mandates. Say YES to freedom”:

“This is urgent. As Winston Churchill stated so eloquently, now is the time to fight, because it will only get harder to defend our liberty. It will not get easier,” TPPA said.

Other protests have popped up across the country in recent weeks as politicians seek to reintroduce mask mandates and introduce vaccine requirements. This week, for instance, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) announced another statewide mask mandate, as well as vaccine requirements for educators across the state.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) also made waves this week after announcing an outdoor mask mandate, deeming it a “necessary measure.”

Meanwhile, several individual hospitals have mandated vaccines for healthcare workers, sparking protests from New York to North Carolina.

“I’m not going to be forced to take an experimental vaccine that potentially could injure me or kill me,” Jane Nymberg, one nurse for Atrium Health, said. “The chances of that are low. But if it happens, I will be responsible.”