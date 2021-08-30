21 Times Joe Biden Promised to Leave ‘No One Behind’

President Joe Biden ordered a hasty, chaotic, and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving hundreds of Americans stranded there on August 31. Ironically, Biden had promised — repeatedly — to leave “no one behind” there, or anywhere.

Biden broke a specific promise not to leave Afghanistan until all Americans had been rescued:

Seems like a pretty clear cut broken promise. https://t.co/2skPR6AgLh — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 31, 2021

But that’s only the beginning.

The tagline — leave “nobody behind” or “no one behind” — has been a part of Biden’s stump speech since at least the 2019-2020 Democratic presidential primary. He has used it in several speeches, including his speech to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and he has tweeted it frequently from his official account.

Sometimes, he uses the phrase to refer tp economic equality. But always, he insists that leaving “no one behind” is a core American value — one that, he once claimed, President Donald Trump did not share.

Now, Biden has proven just how empty that promise, that principle, is to him.

Proud to call you a friend, @RepJoeKennedy. You captured the idealism and optimism of our party — and this nation. Because you understand that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity. And that in this country, no one gets left behind. Well done. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 31, 2018

Honesty, decency, hope, leaving nobody behind, giving hate no safe harbor. That’s who we are. But I don't see much of that coming from this administration. pic.twitter.com/fkRcGfJgXW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 6, 2019

“In this nation, we believe, when we’re at our best, we believe in honesty, decency, treating everyone with respect, giving everyone a fair shot, leaving nobody behind, giving hate no safe harbor, demonizing no one, not the poor, the powerless, the immigrant or the other, leading by the power of our example, not by the example of our power.” – Burlington, Iowa, August 7, 2019

“As Americans, I’m confident we believe in honesty and decency, treating everyone with dignity and respect, giving everyone a fair shot, leaving no one behind, giving hate no safe harbor, and demonizing no one.” – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 31, 2019

In the United States of America, we leave nobody behind — no matter your race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or disability. We need a president who understands that. pic.twitter.com/2a4Y74lX37 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 3, 2019

In the days that followed the El Paso shooting, I said Americans have to come together, stand against hate, and leave nobody behind. That charge feels more important than ever. This is our fight — and together, we will win. pic.twitter.com/eX2xD0jhjX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2020

Growing up in Scranton, I learned the importance of hard work, treating others with dignity and respect, and leaving no one behind. Those values have guided my entire life — and they're the values I'll bring back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/aelfrxaISg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

“America’s an idea, an idea stronger than any army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful dictator or tyrant. It gives hope. In this nation, we believe in honesty, decency, treating everyone with respect, giving anyone a fair shot, living nobody behind, giving hate no safe harbor, leading by the power of our example, not by the example of our power, that’s allowed us to stand as a beacon to the world, being part of something bigger than ourselves. It’s a code. It’s a uniquely American code, the most powerful idea in the history of the world.” – Democratic National Convention, August 20, 2020

“You’re showing how this town, this state, this country takes care of our own, leaves nobody behind.” – Kalamazoo, Michigan, February 18, 2021

“I know the stress, the trauma, the grief you carry. But you give us hope. You keep us going. You remind us that we do take care of our own. That we leave nobody behind.” – White House, Washington, DC, February 22, 2021

“And it’s our job to help everyone in need. Look out for one another. Leave nobody behind.” – February 26, 2021

The American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America. It’s a plan that will leave no one behind. That’s why nearly 90% of the jobs created in the plan do not require a bachelor’s degree. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 18, 2021

“We will leave no one behind.” – Dearborn, Michigan, May 18, 2021

“Everybody is on the same team. It’s what America is all about. It’s about pulling together, leaving nobody behind.” – July 1, 2021

“We Americans, we believe in honesty and decency and treating everyone with dignity and respect, giving everyone a fair shot, demonizing no one, giving hate no safe harbor and leaving no one behind.” – White House, Washington, DC, July 4, 2021

