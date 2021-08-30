The illegal alien convicted of murdering 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Tuesday, illegal alien Cristhian Bahena Rivera was sentenced to life in prison without parole and ordered to pay the Tibbetts family $150,000 in restitution. Judge Joel Yates, who presided over the murder trial, announced the life sentence.

Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, wrote a statement to the court before the sentencing was announced. Bahena Rivera, nor his attorneys, made a statement to the court.

“I come here to give a voice to our daughter, granddaughter, sister, girlfriend, niece, cousin and friend, Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts,” Calderwood wrote in her statement, which was read by a state official. “Mollie was a young woman who simply wanted to go for a quiet run on the evening of July 18 and you chose to violently and sadistically end that life.”

“Because of your act, Mollie’s father, Rob, will never get to walk his only daughter down the aisle,” Calderwood wrote. “Because of your act, Mr. Rivera, I will never get to see my daughter become a mother.”

Earlier this month, Yates denied a motion by Bahena Rivera where he sought to secure a new trial after two individuals named two men as being responsible for Tibbetts’ murder.

On May 28, twelve jurors, including three Hispanic Americans and nine white Americans from 19 to 71-years-old, found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder following a nearly two-week trial and less than eight hours of deliberation.

During the trial, the medical examiner who reviewed Tibbetts’ body told the jury that she was stabbed potentially up to 12 times by her killer. Tibbetts, the medical examiner said, suffered stab wounds to her head, right hand, neck, and torso.

The jury was relayed portions of the transcripts from a detailed testimony by the investigator to whom Bahena Rivera confessed murdering Tibbetts. Bahena Rivera said he saw Tibbetts jogging, chased her down, blacked out, then remembered driving with her body in the trunk of his car before dumping her in a cornfield.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.