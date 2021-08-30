Video: Joe Biden Refers to Black Adviser Cedric Richmond as ‘Boy’

President Joe Biden inexplicably referred to a black adviser, Cedric Richmond, as “boy” on Monday, the latest of a series of controversial racial statements throughout his political career.

The president made his statement during a Hurricane Ida briefing with state governors and local officials about his administration’s response.

“I’m here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well, man, and, and New Orleans: Cedric Richmond,” Biden said.

ὄὄὄὄ “my senior advisor and…” WHAT? pic.twitter.com/7P9sXQmeLy — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 30, 2021

Richmond was a United States congressman from Louisiana before he joined the Biden administration.

Biden leaned heavily on his adviser during the event, asking him several times about what was going on.

“Cedric, who are we going to next?” he asked, as he spoke with governors on the video call.

Biden appeared puzzled that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was not on the call.

“Is Mayor Cantrell on? Mayor Cantrell, are you on? I don’t think she was able to get connected,” Biden said.

“I don’t think so, Mr. President,” Richmond responded.

Biden told everyone attending the meeting that Richmond would be their prime advocate in the White House.

“Cedric is your direct line in the White House throughout this recovery,” he said.

