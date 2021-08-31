House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is asking telecommunications and social media companies to hold on to phone, computer, and other records for hundreds of people who were on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 when some of the protesters overwhelmed security and entered the Capitol complex.

“The Select Committee seeks the preservation of these records as part of its examination of the violent attack on the Capitol and the broader context of efforts to delay or interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) wrote in the letter sent on Monday to 35 companies, including AT&T and Verizon, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Parler.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on the letter, including the fact that, while the committee did not release the names of individuals “targeted” in the investigation ,the media outlet named Republicans whose records are being sought:

Among the hundreds of names are [President Donald] Trump’s and those of several family members, including his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, according to the person familiar with the request. Also on the list are several of Trump’s most ardent Republican allies in Congress, including GOP Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Jody Hice of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. Thompson wrote in the letter that the individuals listed “may have relevant information to aid the fact finding of the Select Committee,” but notes that inclusion on the list “should not be viewed as indicative of any wrongdoing by that person or others.”

