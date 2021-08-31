A poll released Tuesday shows President Joe Biden continues to suffer low approval ratings after his disastrous exit from Afghanistan.

Morning Consult reports that 48 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job performance while 49 percent disapprove.

That marks a seven-point drop in Biden’s net approval rating in two weeks since Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban earlier this month.

The latest poll was conducted Aug. 27-29 among 15,623 registered U.S. voters.

Biden’s net approval rating has fallen six points among independents, the poll shows, a drop in line with other polling released over the past 48-hours as the president comes under attack from all sides.

DISASTER: Americans oppose Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, immigration, crime, and gun violence, an ABC News/Ipsos Monday poll conducted August 27 to August 28 revealed. https://t.co/Bo7RPzZgy5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 31, 2021

Even among Democrats, Biden’s approval rating is down.

The number of Democrats who strongly approve of Biden’s job performance has fallen six percent since August 14.