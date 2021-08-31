Trump Warned Against Hasty Withdrawal from Afghanistan Four Years Ago

Former President Donald Trump, nearly four years ago, warned against the exact consequences of a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At Fort Myer in Virginia, Trump delivered a speech outlining his strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia, where he said the nation must seek an “honorable and enduring outcome worthy of the tremendous sacrifices” made, and warned that a “hasty” withdrawal could create a vacuum for terrorists in the country.

His warning is prescient, given the recent hasty and disastrous withdrawal under President Joe Biden, which was marred by chaos, violence, and the death of 13 Americans by an ISIS suicide bomber.

Trump said in his speech, on August 21, 2017: