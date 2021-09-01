Joe Biden has said he would “follow the science” on coronavirus policy, but two Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials have just resigned in protest against what they claim is political pressure to push coronavirus booster shots.

According to Politico, the two top FDA vaccine regulators – Marion Gruber and Philip Krause – resigned from the agency over what they see as “uncomfortable similarities between the Biden team’s top-down booster plan and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to goad FDA into accelerating its initial authorization process for Covid-19 vaccines and push through unproven virus treatments.”

Prior to his inauguration earlier this year, President Biden unveiled his team of scientific advisers and used the opportunity to take a swipe at the Trump administration by promising to help restore America’s faith in “science and discovery.”

“This is the most exciting announcement I’ve gotten to make,” Biden said at the time. “This is a team that is going to help restore your faith in America’s place in the frontier of science and discovery.”

“Science is discovery. It’s not fiction,” Biden added. “It’s also about hope.”

Likewise, during his inauguration, President Biden said that he will allow his administration to be “guided by the best science.”

“The Federal Government must be guided by the best science and be protected by processes that ensure the integrity of Federal decision-making,” Biden said at the time. “It is, therefore, the policy of my Administration to listen to the science.”

When addressed about potentially implementing a mask mandate, Biden again repeated the mantra that his team will “follow the science.”

According to officials in the FDA, the Biden administration’s approach to “the science” has been more political than a frontier of hope and discovery. In fact, as many as 11 current and former FDA officials told Politico that they have grown frustrated with the administration’s “disjointed process” regarding the booster shots.

The tensions between FDA’s regulators and top Biden administration officials — including Woodcock, who has publicly endorsed the booster plan — come as the agency begins to tackle its most difficult decisions yet on Covid-19 shots. Many center around making them available to children under 12, whose bodies react differently to the virus and vaccines to prevent it. FDA will have to decide whether the rising number of cases in kids warrants making shots available to them on an emergency basis, before the lengthier approval process, which is more likely to detect any rare side effects.