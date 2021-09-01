Donald Trump: Shana Chappell, Mother of Slain Marine, ‘100 Percent Correct’ About Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Tuesday a post on Facebook from Shana Chappell, the mother of one of the U.S. Marines killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan last week.

Chappell, the mother of slain 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, berated President Joe Biden in her Facebook post.

“You are not the president of the United States of America Biden!!!!” she wrote. “Cheating isn’t winning!!! You are no leader of any kind! You are a weak human being and a traitor!!!!”

Chappell also said that if Trump was president, her son would be alive.

“If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other Heros (sic) would still be alive!!!!” she wrote. “You will be seeing me again very soon!!!”

In a statement sent to reporters, Trump highlighted Chappell’s Facebook post and said she was “100 percent correct.”

“If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack,” he wrote.

Trump noted civilians and U.S. military equipment should have been evacuated from Afghanistan, and finally the service personnel.

“I love you, and I love Kareem,” he concluded.

Chappell’s Facebook profile demonstrates she was a passionate supporter of Trump during the 2020 election. Her Instagram account was suspended by the Facebook-owned company but restored after Breitbart News highlighted the latest example of censorship by the company.