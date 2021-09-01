One Student Injured in North Carolina High School Shooting

One student was injured in a shooting Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

WXII 12 reports that police received a 911 call on the shooting shortly after 12 p.m. The caller noted that one student was injured.

That student was transported to an area hospital and is being treated.

The Winston-Salem Police Department issued a series of tweets related to the incident. One of the tweets confirmed the injury of the student and noted that the suspect was still at large:

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

5. One student is injured, all other students are safe.

6. We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Other schools in the vicinity of Mount Tabor High School went into lockdown as news of the shooting emerged. North Carolina’s Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted to assure residents the additional lockdowns were down out of caution, and not because there had been any additional shootings.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.