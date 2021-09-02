Photos: Tributes Continue for Fallen American Troops

Restaurants, stadiums, and stores across the nation are reserving areas to honor the 13 U.S. troops who were killed in Afghanistan last week after suicide bombers in Kabul blew up at least 170 people.

Thad Doumar, owner of Doumar’s Cones and Barbecue in Norfolk, Virginia, told Breitbart News the display in his restaurant is “just a tiny gesture” of gratitude.

“We are a military town here, so we hold the military close here. They’re very important to us,” Doumar explained. Norfolk is home to the world’s largest naval base.

To honor the 13 U.S. service personnel who gave their lives at the bombing at Kabul airport, we have set up a reserved booth. #usa🇺🇸 #somegaveall #honoringthefallen Posted by Doumar's Cones and Barbecue on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Doumar said he wants people who pass by the table to “take a moment of reflection to think about the 13 people’s families, and all the lives that are affected by their absence.”

While he doesn’t think the situation in Afghanistan “was well handled,” Doumar said he’s not political. His father served in the military and he praised our service personnel: “They are a great part of the reason as to why we exist and why we succeed.”

In Panama City Beach, Florida, Back Beach Barbecue set a table aside to honor the fallen, complete with beers, patriotic bunting, and a list with the names of the fallen. Manager Heather Parker created the display earlier this week and plans on keeping it up through the weekend.

“We respect our military all the time” at Back Beach Barbecue, Parker told Breitbart News. The restaurant also has daily discounts for service personnel.

Five of the Marines who died were too young to drink, but the display is about honoring the fallen and showing respect, Parker said.

Reserved for our thirteen fallen heroes 🍺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kudqRIDQtu — Back Beach Barbecue (@backbeachbbq) August 31, 2021

The Baker Tower is glowing green to honor those fallen in Afghanistan and all of our soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. pic.twitter.com/4vQH59TxAS — The Baker Hotel and Spa (@thebakerhotel) September 1, 2021

Stadiums across the country also are recognizing the troops by reserving 13 seats, including the minor league baseball team Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania:

These 13 seats are reserved at today’s game for the 13 fallen heroes who lost their lives in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/lfvcwMMZI7 — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) August 29, 2021

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a minor league baseball team in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, plans to reserve 13 seats for the remainder of their season:

For the remainder of the season, these 13 seats will be left vacated in honor of the 13 fallen US service members who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. pic.twitter.com/cH0ydsqo86 — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) August 31, 2021

In Seattle, 13 flags were laid across the seats of the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros game.

Stores have also dedicated tables and aisles to the 13 heroes who gave their lives for our country last week, including Lowes in Virginia and Michigan as well as a Home Depot in Bowling Green, Ohio:

In honor of the 13 fallen soldiers we have decorated our Aisle 13. God bless their families! pic.twitter.com/lIEKwoVtbC — ASM Bldg & Pro #1514-Mac (@RobertMcCrea2) September 1, 2021

In Stafford, Virginia we honor the fallen 13 soldiers. #1909squad pic.twitter.com/0GLPx8MgVR — Amanda Walser (@awalser1909) August 31, 2021

I'm blessed to be surrounded by the best team of people. My team took it upon themselves to honor the fallen 13 by placing 13 flags down aisle 13. Who you work with makes all the difference. @BGHomeDepot3864 @DorthanalL @DebraBakerHD @THDJohnG @chris73nb pic.twitter.com/nqKaGL1jPx — John Lemire (@johnlemireTHD) September 2, 2021

Previously, the largest single-day loss of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan occurred in 2011, when Joe Biden was Vice President.

President Biden was criticized earlier this week after video emerged of him apparently checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony of the Marines’ remains in Dover, Deleware.

