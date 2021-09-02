Despite their longtime friendship, former intelligence analyst-turned-whistleblower Chelsea Manning has publicly disavowed journalist Glenn Greenwald.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Chelsea Manning, formerly Bradley, said that the floods in New York prompted him to take a stand against former allies, Greenwald being chief among them:

Glenn Greenwald, I don’t have $10,000 right now but if I get it I want to send it back to you from a donation you once did. I can’t deal with this anymore. I’m terrified of you and everything you do. you’re greedy, unprincipled, and I’m embarrassed for ever considering you a friend.

“To those he has hurt, I’m sorry I didn’t say anything. I was scared and that’s my fault,” Manning concluded.

Greenwald responded to Chelsea’s tweet by lamenting how indicative it is of leftist hatred toward anyone that disagrees with them. He tweeted:

Friendships that depend on political agreement were never ‘friendships,’ just cynical transactions. When she was in prison trying repeatedly to kill herself, I was one of the only one who visited, spent hours on the phone, raising money for her. No good deed goes unpunished. Anyway, sometimes people are nice to you as long as you’re of use to them and provide them things they want, then turn on you when you can’t or won’t any longer. As long as you know you gave and defended them with the right motives — as I did — your conscience should clean.

While Julian Assange is rotting in prison, @ChelseaManning recently smeared him when he couldn't defend himself, announcing that if she had to do it over again, she would not have leaked to WikiLeaks. Maligning someone unjustly rotting in prison is not an attribute I value. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Greenwald then shared private communication between him and Chelsea from 2018 indicating that the former whistleblower disapproved of his appearances on Tucker Carlson – a frequent critic of the very same spy state that Manning allegedly tried to uncover.

The entirety of the grievance: pic.twitter.com/CvBvWZrHbT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Manning also disavowed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange earlier this year, saying that he would have leaked the 750,000 classified and unclassified documents to journalist Ken Klippenstein.