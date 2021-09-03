President Joe Biden in 2015 said he was “prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being,” a drastic shift from what he told reporters this week, confessing he fundamentally disagreed with that view in the wake of Texas’s pro-life law taking effect.

“I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all. … I respect that. Don’t agree. But I respect that,” Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic, told reporters after a White House speech.

That view represents a dramatic shift from the position he touted during an interview in 2015.

“I’m prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being. But I’m not prepared to say that to other God-fearing, non-God-fearing people that have a different view,” he said at the time, although he attempted to couch the position, explaining he was “not prepared to impose” on others “doctrine that [he’s] prepared to accept”:

During that same interview, Biden said abortion is “always wrong” in the Catholic doctrine, to which he claims to adhere: