President Joe Biden will spend his Labor Day weekend vacationing in Delaware, according to the White House schedule.

The president will travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Friday evening after he visits Louisiana to view the Hurricane Ida damage.

Biden has not scheduled a visit to New York or New Jersey after major flooding from the remains of Hurricane Ida caused the deaths of 46 people in the Northeast.

Hundreds of Americans also remain stranded in Afghanistan, as Biden failed to keep his promise to remain there until every American was evacuated.

The president plans to enjoy time back at home after his August vacation was repeatedly interrupted by the mounting chaos in Afghanistan, forcing him to return to the White House.

Biden has tried to push his disastrous exit from Afghanistan into the past, even though his poll numbers suffered devastating results, especially after 13 military members were killed securing the perimeter surrounding the airport in Kabul.

Biden stubbornly defended his handling of the mission, calling it an “extraordinary success”:

Polls show a majority of voters now disapprove of President Biden’s job performance.