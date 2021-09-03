White House Still Cannot Explain Why ‘Devout Catholic’ Joe Biden Supports Abortion

The White House continues struggling with President Joe Biden’s support for abortion, even though he claims to be a practicing Catholic.

The president’s contradictory position will face additional scrutiny as reports say he is eager to attack the new pro-life law in Texas for political gain.

On Thursday, EWTN’s Owen Jensen questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the issue after the president condemned the new pro-life law in Texas.

“Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?” Jensen asked.

“Well, he believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body, and it’s her choice,” Psaki replied.

As Jensen continued to press Psaki on the president’s position she said Biden believed it was “up to a woman to make those decisions” about aborting her child.

“I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant,” she continued. “But for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing.”

As Jensen pursued his line of questioning, Psaki dismissed him as a “wise guy” and moved on to other reporters.

Democrat abortion activists cheered on Psaki for calling out Jensen for “being a man” and asking questions about abortions, but her exchange shows the White House still unable to answer the question about Biden’s contradictory position.

The White House either repeats Biden is a practicing Catholic or repeats he is a supporter of abortion rights.

Jensen questioned Psaki about Biden’s position on abortion on Inauguration Day, but Psaki only reiterated the president’s decision to continue attending Mass.

“I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly,” she said.

When asked about Biden’s support for the Equality Act, which would force doctors to perform abortions against their conscience, Psaki only reiterated his support for the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

“The President has been a longtime supporter of Roe v. Wade,” she said. “It has been his consistent belief that should be law, and he will fight to continue to protect that as being law.”

When asked about Biden’s position on abortion in June, Psaki replied the president’s faith was a private matter.

“The President’s faith is personal. It’s something that has helped guide him through some challenging moments in his life,” she said. “And that’s how many Americans see their faith as well, not through a political prism.”

Biden himself struggled with the question after the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to draft a teaching document about whether public figures claiming to be Catholic could receive communion while vocally supporting abortion.

“That’s a private matter,” Biden replied. “And I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

