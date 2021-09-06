Poll: 82 Percent Say Coronavirus Not Impacting Labor Day Weekend Plans 

Eighty-two percent of Americans say the coronavirus is not impacting Labor Day weekend plans, according to polling Sunday by the Trafalgar Group.

As a whole, when respondents were asked, “How significantly has COVID effected your Labor Day plans?” Eighty-two percent said “not significantly.” Within the 82 percent, 52 percent said the coronavirus is “not at all” impacting their weekend plans, along with 14 percent who said “very slightly,” and 15 percent who said only “slightly.”

On the flip side, 18 percent of respondents told the pollster the pandemic will impact their plans, which includes nearly 8 percent who said “significantly,” and 10 percent who said “very significantly.”

Among only Democrat respondents, 78 percent said coronavirus will not impact their plans while 22 percent said the pandemic would.

Those numbers slightly change when Republicans are asked. Eighty-five percent of Republicans said coronavirus will not significantly change alter their weekend plans. About 15 percent of Republicans said coronavirus would alter the weekend.

Respondents with no party affiliation give similar answers, divided on nearly the same lines as Republicans, 84-16 percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), despite a recent study revealing “masks are only able to filter roughly ten percent of exhaled aerosols,” told Americans to celebrate their Labor Day weekend with mask-wearing indoors.

“Celebrate this #LaborDay safely. Get vaccinated against #COVID19. Everyone—even vaccinated people—in areas with a substantial or high level of community spread should #WearAMask indoors in public,” the CDC tweeted.

The Trafalgar poll sampled 1,082 respondents (39.3 percent Democrats, 35.6 percent Republican, and 25.1 percent non-party affiliated). The margin of error is 2.9 percent.

