Hagerty: State Department ‘Incapable’ of Assessing Ground Conditions in Afghanistan

During an interview with the Fox News Channel on Monday, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued that the State Department doesn’t have the capability to assess the situation on the ground in Afghanistan because they have already been evacuated from the country.

Hagerty said the issues with the State Department are “a product of this evacuation that has been handled in such a haphazard fashion. I think the State Department is really incapable of assessing the situation on the ground right now because they’ve evacuated. What’s happened though is, we’ve left American citizens behind, just as you’ve noted here, and that is extremely concerning.”

