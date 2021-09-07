Former Trump aide and CEO of GETTR Jason Miller was detained Tuesday at an airport in Brazil after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Brasil Conference over the weekend.

“This afternoon my traveling party was questioned for three hours at the airport in Brasilia, after having attended this weekend’s CPAC Brasil Conference,” Miller said in a pubic statement on his platform.

“We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they ‘wanted to talk.’ We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States,” Miller said.

“Our goal of sharing free speech around the world continues!” Miller said regarding the event, which boasts the “largest conservative event in the US, in its second edition in Brazil.”

Miller tweeted on September 3 that his next stop was CPAC Brasil. The tweet appears to picture a hat singed by former President Trump:

During his trip to Brazil, the Sun reported Miller “also met with President Jair Bolsonaro, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and former Chancellor Ernesto Araújo.”

Miller’s detainment came while a group of “world leaders … warned that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro may be plotting a military coup that could “endanger democracy in Brazil,” the Independent reported. “In an open letter, some 150 parliamentarians, ministers, and ex-presidents from 26 countries sounded an alarm about a potential insurrection on 7 September.”

Miller, who previously worked for Trump in the White House press shop, also worked for Trump after he left office. Miller was recently hired by Newsmax as a commentator before creating a social media company, GETTR, which aims to be censorship free.

