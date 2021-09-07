President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have seen a major drop in seven key congressional districts that can define the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm election.

The poll from the American Action Network finds that Americans are unhappy with Biden and they believe Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda and the $3.5 trillion partisan wish list the Democrats are proposing will only increase the economic pain families are already feeling.

Overall the poll found that Biden’s net approval averages negative seven, with 44 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval. A generic Republican on the ballot also leads in all seven districts going up against the Democrat incumbent by six percent on average.

On average, most Americans (51 percent) also believe the government’s spending is to blame for the increase in inflation. This includes the majority of the American voters that disapprove of the left’s spending plan and Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda, respectively, 55 percent and 54 percent.

Interestingly enough, 47 percent of the respondents said they believe the $3.5 trillion partisan wish list will make the rising costs families face even worse. A majority (55 percent) of the respondents do not want to raise taxes to pay for it.

California’s Tenth Congressional District, held by Rep. Josh Harder (D), Biden’s approval sits at 44 percent.

Respondents also said Biden has a net approval of negative nine on the economy and a negative nine on foreign policy.

Republicans lead the generic ballot. When asked, the respondents favor the Republican by a net seven percent, with 49 percent of the vote.

Fifty-four percent of the respondents disapprove of the left’s spending, and 54 percent disapproving of Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda.

In the district, 48 percent of the respondents said they agree that the spending package will worsen the rising cost, and 53 percent said they do not want to pay for it.

Florida’s Seventh Congressional District, held by Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D), Biden’s approval sits at 46 percent.

Respondents also said Biden has a net approval of negative one on the economy and a negative six on foreign policy.

Republicans lead the generic ballot. When asked, the respondents favor the Republican by a net three percent, with 48 percent of the vote.

Fifty percent of the respondents disapprove of the left’s spending, and 49 percent disapproving of Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda.

In the district, 45 percent of the respondents said they agree that the spending package will worsen the rising cost, and 53 percent said they do not want to pay for it.

Iowa’s Third Congressional District, held by Rep. Cindy Axne (D), Biden’s approval sits at 43 percent.

Respondents also said Biden has a net approval of negative ten on the economy and a negative ten on foreign policy.

Republicans lead the generic ballot. When asked, the respondents favor the Republican by a net nine percent, with 51 percent of the vote.

Fifty-five percent of the respondents disapprove of the left’s spending, and 55 percent disapprove of Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda.

In the district, 47 percent of the respondents said they agree the spending package will worsen the rising cost, and 58 percent said they do not want to pay for it.

Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District, held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D), Biden’s approval sits at 42 percent.

Respondents also said Biden has a net approval of negative 13 on the economy and a negative 13 on foreign policy.

Republicans lead the generic ballot. When asked, respondents favor the Republican by a net nine percent, with 52 percent of the vote.

Fifty-six percent of the respondents disapprove of the left’s spending, and 56 percent disapprove of Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda.

In the district, 46 percent of respondents said they agree the spending package will worsen the rising cost, and 56 percent said they do not want to pay for it.

Michigan’s Eleventh Congressional District, held by Rep. Haley Stevens (D), Biden’s approval sits at 45 percent.

Respondents also said Biden has a net approval of negative seven on the economy and a negative nine on foreign policy.

Republicans lead the generic ballot. When asked, the respondents favor the Republican by a net six percent, with 51 percent of the vote.

Fifty-nine percent of the respondents disapprove of the left’s spending, and 56 percent disapprove of Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda.

In the district, 46 percent of the respondents said they agree the spending package will worsen the rising cost, and 55 percent said they do not want to pay for it.

Virginia’s Second Congressional District, held by Rep. Elaine Luria (D), Biden’s approval sits at 46 percent.

Respondents also said Biden has a net approval of negative five on the economy and a negative nine on foreign policy.

Republicans lead the generic ballot. When asked, respondents favor the Republican by a net three percent, with 49 percent of the vote.

Fifty-four percent of the respondents disapprove of the left’s spending, and 52 percent disapprove of Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda.

In the district, 49 percent of the respondents said they agree the spending package will worsen the rising cost, and 56 percent said they do not want to pay for it.

Washington’s Eighth Congressional District, held by Rep. Kim Schrier (D), Biden’s approval sits at 46 percent.

Respondents also said Biden has a net approval of negative three on the economy and a negative six on foreign policy.

Republicans lead the generic ballot. When asked, respondents favor the Republican by a net four percent, with 49 percent of the vote.

Fifty-four percent of the respondents disapprove of the left’s spending, and 53 percent disapprove of Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda.

In the district, 48 percent of the respondents said they agree the spending package will worsen the rising cost, and 55 percent said they do not want to pay for it.

The AAN poll was conducted between August 28 and 30, where 800 likely voters in the 2022 midterm election were surveyed in each of the seven key congressional races that vulnerable Democrats are facing. The margin of error was 3.2 percentage points.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.