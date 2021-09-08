Nolte: 77% Willing to Get Coronavirus Booster Shot

Polling shows that 77 percent of those who are vaccinated against coronavirus are willing to get a booster shot, while only 11 percent said no. Twelve percent are unsure.

“Some officials are saying that people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 may need to get a booster shot to increase their immunity,” Rasmussen Reports asked. “Would you be willing to get such booster shot?”

Of the 77 percent who said yes, 81 percent were men, 72 percent were women. 67 percent were Republicans, and 85 percent were Democrats.

Along racial lines, black and white Americans were pretty close, 73 to 77 percent, respectively.

As someone who believes in the vaccine, this is good news, and it also shows that one of the weaker arguments against getting vaccinated is not penetrating among the vaccinated.

Those opposed to the coronavirus vaccine have all kinds of arguments, and a few of them make some sense, but one of the sillier ones is claiming that the likelihood of needing a booster shot somehow proves their point about why no one should get vaccinated.

What’s wrong with a booster shot?

Every year I get a flu shot. And I don’t get a flu shot to save my life or to stay out of the hospital. I get a flu shot to save myself a week in my sickbed.

I’m happy to get a coronavirus booster shot for the same reason. Okay, maybe the China Flu won’t kill me. Okay, maybe the China Flu won’t put me in the hospital. I’m still going to get the booster to avoid being sicker than I would be without it.

Booster shots also make sense if there are more coronavirus variants. That’s kind of what the annual flu shot is — modified every year to knock out that year’s flu strain.

Let me put it this way… If the coronavirus booster saved me just one day sick in bed, it’s worth it. Forget the fact it might save my life or save me from being hospitalized… If it saves me from being sick just one day, I’ll get the booster shot.

The worst people in this whole vaccine debate are by far the establishment media who ridicule and demean and bully those who choose against the vaccine. I don’t like any of that and believe it actually hurts the cause of getting people vaccinated, because no one wants to feel like they’re caving to taunts and bullies. But there are some opposed to the vaccine (nowhere near as many, but some) who are just as obnoxious, like when they point and laugh as though the call for a booster shot proves them right and those of us who got vaccinated wrong.

Sorry, that makes no sense, and I’m happy to see a poll that shows people are ignoring those taunts.

