Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) on Wednesday sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) requesting for the House to scrap the partisan investigation on January 6 and conduct a bipartisan investigation on the botched Afghanistan withdrawal instead.

She wrote in the letter:

The American people deserve to have a Congress that works in a bipartisan and productive way. Continuing the January 6 Commission only fuels partisanship. We must focus our time and energy on providing Americans the answers they deserve on the tragedies surrounding America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Hartzler noted there have already been several congressional hearings on the events surrounding the protest at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the Justice Department is already investigating it as well. She also noted a recent Reuters article stated the Federal Bureau of Investigation has found little evidence of coordination on an attack or an organized plot to overturn election results.

She also expressed deep concern that the House’s January 6 Commission is being used in a partisan manner by Democrats, noting House Republicans were not allowed to select their own members. The only two Republicans on the committee are Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who are both critics of former President Donald Trump.

“If this was a true commission with pure intent, Republicans would have been allowed to select our own members to serve, instead of having members vetoed. Americans deserve to have a Congress that works together in a bipartisan manner, not one that pits Americans against one another for political points,” she said.

“Therefore, I respectfully request that the January 6 Commission be disbanded so that Congress can focus its efforts on an Afghanistan Commission to investigate America’s withdrawal,” she said.

“From the collapse of the Afghan government to the mass chaos, violence, and death that took place in the final days of the withdrawal, the American people deserve answers on why these efforts ended in such tragedy,” she added.

