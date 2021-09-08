Watch – Angry Activists Throw Eggs at Larry Elder in Los Angeles

An unruly activist nearly egged Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in Los Angeles on Wednesday while his security team fended off a pack of aggressive far-left protesters.

In a video posted online, Larry Elder and members of his campaign are seen walking through a neighborhood in Venice as an activist barely misses Elder after chucking an egg at him from behind.

“We’re getting egged from behind,” a member of Elder’s team is heard saying in the video.

Elder is then pushed into an SUV as a woman activist wearing a gorilla mask aggressively argued with one of Elder’s staffers. Take a look:

Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder's head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV. Here's the raw (pun intended)

CW: f-bombs@SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/FeFx3wnuSD — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) September 8, 2021

The attack on Elder comes as the mainstream media has been aggressively working to discredit the current GOP frontrunner in the California recall election. Just last month, Politico reported allegations from Elder’s former fiancée who said that he once brandished a gun in her presence while he was high on marijuana.

“I have never brandished a gun at anyone. I grew up in South Central; I know exactly how destructive this type of behavior is. It’s not me, and everyone who knows me knows it’s not me. These are salacious allegations,” Elder told Breitbart News.

Prior to that, Elder successfully battled to get his name on the recall ballot when California Secretary of State Shirley Weber tried to exclude him by arguing that he failed to file complete tax returns.