During Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday announcing his federal coronavirus vaccine mandates, the president departed from past statements in which he pledged not to impose such measures.

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory,” Biden said in December of last year. “I would do everything in my power as president to encourage people to do the right thing and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters.”

Earlier this year, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said that vaccination mandates are not the role of the federal government.

“That’s not the role of the federal government,” she said. “That is the role that institutions, private sector entities, and others may take. That certainly is appropriate. Also, local communities are going to take steps they need to take in order to protect people.”

In July, Jen Psaki said it is “not the role of the federal government” to force Americans to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/C64KEP3d3C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2021

On July 30, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky explicitly said there will be no federal vaccine mandate.

“To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate,” she said.

.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021

During his speech on Thursday, the president deliberately and blatantly demonized unvaccinated Americans, characterizing them as uninformed, selfish stalwarts that have ruined everything for everyone.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” he said.

“Many of us are frustrated with the 80 million Americans who are not vaccinated,” he later asserted.

Biden’s plan will have the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate that private companies with 100 or more employees implement vaccine mandates or require negative tests.

“We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who’ve done their part and want to get back to life as normal,” the president said.