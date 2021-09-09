President Joe Biden’s touted ability before and during his presidency to “contain” the Chinese coronavirus by having a “plan” to “control” the pandemic is turning out to be vastly overrated, as the United States is experiencing an average of 1,400 virus deaths per day, according to Forbes, with over 184,000 new cases Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

For instance, Biden said in October of 2020 that former President Trump did not have plan to “control” the virus but that he had a “plan to get this virus under control.”

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

One month later, in November, Biden said Trump’s response was “woefully lacking” and that Trump was unable to fix the pandemic because he was not in charge.

“This crisis demands a robust and immediate federal response, which has been woefully lacking. I am the president-elect, but I will not be president until next year,” Biden said. “The crisis does not respect dates on the calendar. It is accelerating right now.”

Biden claimed December 11 that he could change the course of the virus in 100 days. “But I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better,” he said.

On December 20, Biden claimed after he was inaugurated, the country would be able to “heal” – presumably from coronavirus. But the pandemic is still raging.

In one month, we begin to heal. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2020

Biden reiterated two days later that his administration would “contain the virus” and return things to normal in the first 100 days. “In the first 100 days of my administration… We’re going to contain the virus.”

In the first 100 days of my administration, we will: – Ask all Americans to mask up

– Administer 100 million vaccine shots

– Get most schools back open We’re going to contain the virus and get back to our lives. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 22, 2020

Biden even claimed in January his smooth operation would “manage the hell out” of the pandemic. “You have my word,” he declared, “we will manage the hell out of this operation.”

On January 3, Biden again suggested he would “get this virus under control.”

“I look forward to working alongside you to get this virus under control and build back better,” he tweeted in regards to the newly elected Congress.

The Senate swearing-in ceremony was always one of my favorite parts of the job as Vice President. Congratulations to the newly minted members of the 117th Congress. I look forward to working alongside you to get this virus under control and build back better. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 4, 2021

Biden then stated in March that “progress” had been made on the coronavirus while encouraging Americans to wash hands, socially distance, wear a mask, and get vaccinated.

Wash your hands.

Stay socially distanced.

Wear a mask.

Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Despite our progress, we can’t let our guard down. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2021

And just in May, Biden said the finish line is attainable: “We’ve gotten this far,” he said. “We’ve gotten this far — please protect yourself until you get to the finish line.”

Despite Biden’s claim he has a plan to control the pandemic, he has constantly resorted to shifting his polices. For instance, despite Biden saying he would not make vaccines mandatory, he has changed the rules, placing mandates on nearly everyone he can under his federal purview.

“I don’t think it should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory,” Biden said in December of 2020. But just Wednesday, reports indicate he will force federal contractors to get the shot, along with all federal employees.

Biden back in December on vaccine mandates: “I don't think it should be mandatory, I wouldn't demand it be mandatory.” pic.twitter.com/RI08vIkFfk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 9, 2021

In May, Biden told America masks were no longer necessary for vaccinated individuals. “If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” he said. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”

However, shortly afterward. in July, Biden again reversed his “plan” to “control” the virus by demanding that vaccinated individuals wear masks. Biden said the backpedaling was due to the need to defeat the virus.

“Although most U.S. adults are vaccinated, too many are not. While we have seen an increase in vaccinations in recent days, we still need to do better,” he explained.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø