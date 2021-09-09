President Joe Biden is ordering large swaths of law-abiding American citizens to be vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus but has made no such requirement for illegal aliens arriving at the United States-Mexico border.

On Thursday, as Breitbart News reported, Biden ordered that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) develop a rule requiring all private companies with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine or be subjected to weekly coronavirus tests.

Likewise, Biden ordered the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to require vaccines for all health care workers who work at facilities receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.

At the same time, Biden has not made any such vaccine mandate for border crossers or illegal aliens arriving at the southern border.

Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan has said that “few to none” of the border crossers apprehended at the southern border are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In early August, reports indicated that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would begin offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to border crossers, but would not mandate that border crossers take the vaccine. At Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, DHS officials have been offering the vaccine to illegal alien detainees, but thousands have refused to take it.

As of August 7, the White House has refused to endorse vaccine mandates for border crossers and illegal aliens.

In late July, the House GOP Doctors Caucus stated that the Biden administration had been refusing to disclose if DHS was testing border crossers for coronavirus before releasing them into the U.S. interior:

We are deeply disturbed about the lack of transparency coming from the Biden Administration. Americans deserve to know whether migrants are being tested for COVID-19 at the border, and if they are not, why on Earth would this be the case?

To date, the Biden administration has continued releasing border crossers into the U.S. without testing them for the coronavirus. Many of them have coronavirus and continue traveling into the country on buses and commercial domestic flights, often paid for by Catholic Charities and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.