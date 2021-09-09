Vice President Kamala Harris unabashedly defended abortion and said the right to end the life of an unborn child is “not negotiable” during a discussion with abortion and “reproductive health providers” on Thursday.

Harris met with providers from Texas, Mississippi, Kentucky, and New Mexico to discuss the impact of Texas Senate Bill 8, otherwise known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, and other laws that effectively limit abortions around the country. She said:

The president and I are unequivocal in our support of Roe v. Wade, and the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, and the right of women to make decisions for themselves with whomever they choose about their own bodies. And needless to say, the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable.

.@VP Kamala Harris: "The right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable. The right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is their decision, it is their body." https://t.co/mSBulz8uvU pic.twitter.com/quMBpIKHyP — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2021

The vice president also said the United States will be closer to what we “hold as an ideal” when all people are treated equally, “including their access to essential services.” She further discussed how abortion is necessary to ensure “women’s full participation in our nation.”

“So for me this is truly an issue that is about full participation. And in that way we know that when all people are able to fully participate, our democracy is stronger, and everyone benefits,” she said.

Notably, Harris also commented on government interference in personal health decisions the same day President Joe Biden mandated Chinese coronavirus vaccines for businesses with 100 or more employees.

“When people are able to make choices without government interference for themselves in terms of their well being and the well-being of their family in consultation with whomever they may choose, we are a stronger society,” she continued.

.@VP Kamala Harris: "When people are able to make choices without government interference for themselves in terms of their well-being and the well-being of their family… we are a stronger society." https://t.co/mSBulz8uvU pic.twitter.com/Z0Dehnhmvt — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2021

Leftist activists and politicians have been in a stir since the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 5-4 on September 1 not to block the new Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while legal challenges to that law proceed in lower courts.

Signed in May by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Senate Bill 8 effectively bans abortions in the Lone Star State the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected, which often occurs after six weeks of pregnancy. Since women do not often detect pregnancy prior to the sixth week, the law effectively bans abortions in the state.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Texas over the state’s abortion “heartbeat” law, alleging it is “in open defiance of the Constitution.”