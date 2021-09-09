Over 3,100 Shooting Victims in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago This Year

There have been over 3,100 shooting victims in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago so far this year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the more-than 3,100 shooting victims marks an increase of nine percent over the same time in 2020 and a 69 percent increase over the number of shooting victims witnessed at this time in 2019.

HeyJackass.com posits the total number of shooting victims at 3,188.

In data that isolates homicides, the Sun-Times notes “there were 535 homicides in Chicago through Sept. 6,” which is a two percent increase over the number of homicides at this time last year and a 53 percent over the number witnessed at this point in 2019.

Breitbart News pointed out that at least 63 people were shot over Labor Day Weekend 2021 in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The holiday weekend violence occurred in bursts, with the Sun-Times explaining that 16 people were shot in Chicago between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at 3:25 p.m. and Breitbart News observing at least 24 people were shot Saturday night into Sunday morning alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

One of the Labor Day Weekend shooting homicides was a 4-year-old boy from Alabama who was in the city to visit his father. He was shot Friday around 9 p.m.

ABC News notes the “4-year-old boy who was killed when bullets fired outside his home flew through a window and hit him in the head while he was getting a haircut.”

