White House: Joe Biden Not Delivering Live Speech on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

President Joe Biden will not address the nation on September 11th to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks the White House confirmed Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden would not deliver live remarks because he was traveling to all three memorial sites to mark the anniversary of the attacks.

“The events are not set up that way,” Psaki said when asked during the daily briefing whether Biden would deliver live remarks.

“Because he’s attending an event with several other former presidents and of course former prominent officials in the morning in New York, in order to get to all of the events it just doesn’t work that way,” she continued.

Psaki said the White House would release a video of President Biden to mark the occasion.

“You will hear from him in the form of a video in advance or if that will be available that day, I should say,” she said.

Biden is scheduled to travel to the site of the World Trade Center memorial in New York, the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon memorial in Virginia on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the Pentagon memorial to mark 9/11 in 2017 and 2019.

In 2018 and 2020, Trump spoke at the Flight 93 memorial.