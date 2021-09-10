Afghan Evacuee Flights Halted After 4 Measles Cases Found

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that evacuation flights of Afghan refugees were temporarily halted after four diagnosed cases of measles were discovered among Afghans who recently arrived in the United States.

