Joe Biden Invites Children to the White House — If Their School Gets Vaccinated

President Joe Biden told students at a school on Friday he would invite them to visit the White House if everyone got vaccinated.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden visited Brookland Middle School in Washington, DC to highlight his masking and vaccination plans for school children.

President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden toured a 6th grade science class at Brookland Middle School this morning pic.twitter.com/QKqIltf8D5 — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 10, 2021

“For students here at Brookland, once you all get vaccinated, you’re invited to a special visit at the White House,” he said.

Some in the crowd clapped at the news as Biden continued, “I’m going to get in trouble with the Secret Service and everybody else, I’m not sure how we’ll mechanically do it.”

He said if all the children were unable to fit in one room he would take them to the Rose Garden

“Maybe let you fly the helicopters,” he said, before adding, “I’m only joking about that.”

Biden urged parents of children who were old enough to get them vaccinated.

“The safest thing you can do for your child 12 and over is get them vaccinated,” he said. “That’s it. Simple, plain, straightforward. … You’ve got them vaccinated for all kinds of other things — measles, mumps, rubella.”