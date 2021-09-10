Former Vice President Mike Pence launched the “American Freedom” podcast with Young America’s Foundation (YAF) to “promote and advance freedom across the nation,” with the first episode a tribute to the September 11 terrorist attack.

Pence’s first podcast with YAF is titled 20 Years Later, We Will Never Forget, which will feature interviews with our young Americans at the front line of the #NeverForget movement to always remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks that happened on September 11, 2001.

“I am thrilled to partner with Young America’s Foundation to launch my new podcast, American Freedom,” Pence said in a press release to kick off his new podcast. He added:

American Freedom will serve as an opportunity to highlight the unique and remarkable ways in which the next generation of conservative leaders are stepping up to promote traditional conservative values and reject the destructive ideals of the radical left that threaten America’s standing as the great in the world.

Pence, in the podcast, spoke to two students who lost their fathers in the attacks and two activists with YAF that have seen pushback from their schools by trying to host the Never Forget Project, the foundation’s 9/11 project that displays 2,977 American flags in honor of the lives lost 20 years ago.

Listen:

The podcast is said to be one of the ways Pence, who is one of YAF’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholars, is looking to reach the younger generation. Additionally, he will be speaking to colleges around the country through the foundation.

Across the nation, schools and public officials are trying to move on from the 9/11 attacks. To fight this, the former vice president is using his podcast as a way to ensure future generations understand what the day means to so many people across the country on the 20th anniversary.

“Vice President Mike Pence has always been a stalwart defender of individual freedom, traditional values, free markets, and limited government throughout his career of distinguished service to our country,” YAF President Scott Walker explained in a statement.

“A longtime friend of the Foundation, Vice President Pence is the perfect choice to directly address the rising generation about the ongoing threats to freedom, and inspire them with the founding principles of our country,” Walker added.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.