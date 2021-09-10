Nancy Pelosi to Democrats on Reconciliation: ‘Embrace the Suck’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told her fellow Democrats on Friday to “embrace the suck” when it comes to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package her party is using as a Trojan horse to quickly pass radical ideas, according to a Politico reporter.

The same reporter claimed Pelosi also reiterated the four “p” priorities to the Democrats on the call: Policy, priority in the spending, pay fors, parliamentarian.

“Embrace the suck,” which is a term Pelosi borrowed from the military, is “a raw epigram based on encyclopedic experience. Face it, soldier. I’ve been there. This ain’t easy. Now let’s deal with it,” NPR said.

Pelosi has been trying to convince the Democrats to follow suit and vote on the Trojan horse package in order for her to pass a wide range of radical ideas. Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported:

House Democrats proposed a new reconciliation bill Tuesday night that Senate Democrats and the Joe Biden White House believe would cost more than the proposed $3.5 trillion for the Democrats’ infrastructure bill. This would likely exceed the spending authorized through the Democrats’ budget resolution, which both Democrat-controlled chambers approved recently. Democrats in Congress’ lower chamber dispute this notion, contending that their new proposal falls in line with the reconciliation instructions.

In response to Pelosi telling her fellow caucus members to “embrace the suck,” the National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said, “Vulnerable Democrats who vote for trillions in reckless spending and massive tax hikes will definitely be embracing the suck in the midterms.”

A recent poll from the American Action Network was conducted in seven key congressional districts that can define the House in the 2022 midterm election. It found that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have dropped significantly.

In addition, Americans are unhappy with Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda, and the $3.5 trillion partisan wish list the Democrats are proposing will only increase the economic pain families are already feeling:

Overall the poll found that Biden’s net approval averages negative seven, with 44 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval. A generic Republican on the ballot also leads in all seven districts going up against the Democrat incumbent by six percent on average. On average, most Americans (51 percent) also believe the government’s spending is to blame for the increase in inflation. This includes the majority of the American voters that disapprove of the left’s spending plan and Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” agenda, respectively, 55 percent and 54 percent. Interestingly enough, 47 percent of the respondents said they believe the $3.5 trillion partisan wish list will make the rising costs families face even worse. A majority (55 percent) of the respondents do not want to raise taxes to pay for it.

The poll was conducted in California, Florida, Iowa, two in Michigan, Virginia, and Washington.

