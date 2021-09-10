President Joe Biden’s administration has brought Afghans to the United States who were later “flagged for suspected associations with terrorists,” the Washington Post reports.

According to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) vetting records reviewed by the Post, the Biden administration has flagged a total of 44 Afghans as “potential national security risks” after they were brought to the U.S.

A total of 13 of those Afghans are in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody as they undergo more vetting, which includes interviews with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

About 15 of those Afghans have been flagged as “security concerns” and since been turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to be sent back to third safe countries. Some of those 15 Afghans, though, have been released back into the U.S.

The Post reports:

The DHS lists show several Afghans were flagged for suspected associations with terrorists, or whose phones and electronic devices contained information that raised concern among the CBP officers who screen them upon arrival in the United States. CBP and its National Targeting Center are checking Afghan passengers as they land at the two designated arrival sites, Dulles International Airport in Virginia and Philadelphia International Airport. [Emphasis added]

This week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged that there have been Afghans who failed the federal agencies’ vetting standards but would not give a specific number.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden has brought more than 48,000 Afghans to the U.S. over a 21-day period — indicating that the administration is flying about 2,300 Afghans every day into Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Already, the population of Afghans brought to the U.S. by Biden in less than a month is more than four times the population of Jackson, Wyoming.

National Public Radio (NPR) reported days ago that Afghans are arriving in the U.S. sometimes with “no paperwork” to prove their identities or with “just scraps of paper.” Likewise, the Associated Press reported that Afghans have been caught lying about their identities or destroying their passports to conceal their true identities.

Meanwhile, the Post previously reported that the Biden administration has brought Afghans to the U.S. who were later “flagged for security concerns.” Likewise, administration officials told CNN that Afghans are arriving in the U.S. who do not have any “documents whatsoever.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said he does not know the number of Afghans who have sought resettlement in the U.S. but subsequently were found to have been on terrorist watch lists.

Pentagon officials have told Defense One that “up to 100 of the 7,000 Afghans evacuated as prospective recipients” of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) seeking permanent resettlement in the U.S. have been “flagged” as “potential matches to intelligence agency watch lists.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.