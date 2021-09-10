Former President Donald Trump released a video commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, ahead of any other former president’s tribute to the fallen.

The video features highlights from his four live presidential speeches memorializing the attacks of 9/11 and the heroic response from America’s first responders.

It also highlights footage of Trump’s own personal reaction on September 11, in New York after the attacks.

The video was published on Trump’s Save America PAC website.