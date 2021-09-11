Photos: Presidents Attend Ceremonies Remembering 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Presidents and political leaders appeared Saturday at the World Trade Center memorial in New York City, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton gathered for the memorial service in New York.
(L-R) Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / Getty Images)
Everyone wore masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues. At one point in the ceremony, Biden pointed someone out in the crowd, pulled down his mask, and shouted some words to them.
President Joe Biden (C) calls out as he is joined by (L-R) former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Others attending the memorial were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani also attended the ceremony, standing next to New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Former President George Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush attended the Flight 93 memorial service in Pennsylvania as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Former US President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush attend a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) her husband Doug Emhoff, and Rep. Deb Haaland(D-NM) attend a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump has not confirmed reports that he may visit the World Trade Center memorial later in the day.
