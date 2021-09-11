Zuckerberg’s Investor Lobby Promises Wage Raises with Amnesty

A lobbyist in Mark Zuckerberg’s investors’ group is promising cautious legislators in Congress — and conflicted journalists — that an amnesty for millions of illegals will actually raise wages for Americans.

The promise of wage gains for Americans — a $600 extra in 2031! — was pushed Thursday by Susan Rice, the far-left director of President Joe Biden’s Domestic Policy Council.

In turn, that $600 promise was retweeted by Alida Garcia, a senior lobbyist for Zuckerberg’s FWD.us advocacy group:

More than 50 economists agree. The Immigration reforms in our Build Back Better legislation would over the next decade:



✅Raise annual wages for all workers by $600

✅Create more than 400k jobs

✅Grow GDP by $1.5 trillion



…and benefit ALL Americans. https://t.co/hr8i1dH5ip — Susan Rice (@AmbRice46) September 9, 2021

It “stretches credulity” for investors to claim they support a policy that would raise wages, responded Steve Camarota, the research director at the Center for Immigration Studies. “In general, [investors] want lower wages,” he said. Lower wages spike stock market values by offering higher profits.

But investors do support the amnesty policy because it will provide them with cheaper labor and more consumers, he said, “It will spur more illegal immigration and more family-based immigration … It’s a win-win for them [by] spurring [consumer] demand and holding down wages [with an] increased supply of workers,” he said.

This push is led by Zuckerberg’s FWD.us network of coastal investors who stand to gain from more cheap labor, government-aided consumers, and room-sharing renters. The network has funded many astroturf campaigns, urged Democrats not to talk about the economic impact of migration, and manipulated coverage by the TV networks and the print media.

The breadth of investors who founded and funded FWD.us was hidden from casual visitors to the group’s website sometime in the last few months. But copies exist at the other sites.

FWD.us allies have produced multiple reports claiming very small wage gains for Americans. Those claims are cited in the “50 economists” letter and were debunked by Breitbart News in April.

The September 9 “higher wages” pitch comes as Zuckerberg’s FWD.us investor group and its progressive subordinates are lobbying and pressuring the Senate’s debate referee — the parliamentarian — to include multiple amnesties in the so-called “reconciliation” budget bill.

As part of that pressure campaign, Garcia also retweeted a tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Haberman had shared a pro-amnesty tweet from Brian Deese, the chairman of Biden’s National Economic Council of advisers. But the Deese tweet ignored the claim by “50 economists” of wage gains for ordinary Americans:

Instead, Deese only used his Twitter account on September 9 to restate the unverifiable and uncontroversial prediction that an amnesty would slightly expand the economy and slightly expand the number of jobs by 400,000 — or 0.25 percent — over the next 10 years.

Yet a week earlier, on August 31, Deese had retweeted news about confirmed and dramatic pay raises that are being caused by a nationwide shortage of workers:

from CNN colleague @AlisonKosik: "Walgreens plans to increase its starting hourly wage for all employees to $15 an hour by next year, the latest retailer to raise pay as companies compete for workers in a tight labor market." — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 31, 2021

Walgreen’s new $15 per hour starting wage is a 50 percent increase for new employees from the current starting wage of $10 an hour. Walgreen’s 5o percent raise is many, many times more valuable to its employers than a promised slow rise to a $600 wage in 10 years.

Moreover, the wage gains for Walgreen’s employees may be blocked by the amnesty pushed by Lake, Garcia, and the FWD.us investors because they are caused by labor shortages amid widespread worries about the coronavirus disease — and also by President Donald Trump’s 2020 curbs on legal and illegal migration:

Supermarketnnews.com reported on August 31 the shortage-driven wage gains are widespread:

Each wage raise is a loss for investors, such as those in FWD.us. For example, the $150 million per year cost of Walgreen’s wages are taken from profits that would otherwise have added roughly $2.8 billion to the value of the company’s shares that are held by Wall Street investors.

Labor scarcity also promotes wealth-boosting productivity, as well as wage gains, according to a New York Times op-ed by David Autor, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “The labor scarcity we’re experiencing is real … this is an opportunity, not a crisis,” he wrote on September 4.

Moreover, jobs for Americans are more popular than amnesties, according to a September 1-2 survey of 1,299 Americans for NPR.

Ipsos asked: “Would you support or oppose creating a legal way for the following groups of immigrants, who meet certain qualifications, to become U.S. citizens? … All of the estimated 11 million immigrants living illegally in the U.S.?”

Just 19 percent of adults declared strong support, while 44 percent strongly opposed. Democrats split 29 percent strong support, 9 percent strong opposition.

Ipsos also asked: “When jobs are scarce, employers should prioritize hiring people of this country over immigrants?”

Twenty-eight percent strongly agreed, and just 6 percent strongly disagreed. Democrat “strongly” responses split 17 percent to 9 percent.

Many polls show that labor migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, and raises their rents. Migration also curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This pocketbook opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

However, donor-funded GOP leaders have downplayed the pocketbook impact of migration on Americans’ communities. Instead, they try to steer voters’ concerns towards subsidiary non-economic issues, such as migrant crime, the border wall, border chaos, and drug smuggling.

The “50 economists” letter was signed by a variety of academics and advocates, including roughly 24 sociologists, health experts, and advocates in progressive groups:

