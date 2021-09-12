Driver Opens Fire on Two Alleged Car Thieves, Killing One

The driver of a Jeep opened fire on two alleged car thieves Friday, killing one and wounding another outside a shopping center in Atlanta’s Buckhead community.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports the driver came out of the shopping center and saw two teens allegedly breaking into his car. He confronted them both and, at some point, pulled out his handgun and shot at them, killing one.

The second teen ran off, intermittingly shooting back at the driver. The driver returned fire, striking the fleeing teen, a 17-year-old, in the wrist.

11 Alive quotes Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Timothy Peek saying, “The victim chose to take his weapon and defend himself against the people that were breaking into the vehicle.”

Peek added, “It appears to be this was a group of people who decided to come out and commit crimes and unfortunately it led to the death of someone.”

The wounded 17-year-old suspect faces charges of “felony murder, entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.”

