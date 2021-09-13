DeSantis Blasts Biden’s Hypocrisy, Exempting Congress from Vaccine Mandate: ‘Can Someone Explain the Science to Me?’

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 13: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes part in a roundtable discussion about the uprising in Cuba at the American Museum of the Cuba Diaspora on July 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Thousands of people took to the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest against the …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

NEWBERRY, Florida — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday pointed out the unscientific nature of President Biden’s vaccine mandates, noting that he is imposing intrusive requirements on private sector employees yet exempting postal workers and members of Congress.

Speaking at a packed press conference in Newberry, Florida, on Monday, DeSantis affirmed his position that coronavirus vaccines should not be mandated — neither at the local, nor the federal level.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. As the Delta variant continues to spread around the United States, Biden outlined his administration's six point plan, including a requirement that all federal workers be vaccinated against Covid-19. Biden is also instructing the Department of Labor to draft a rule mandating that all businesses with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated or face weekly testing. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images).

“If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition of employment, that violates the Florida law,” he told the crowd, referencing the Florida law prohibiting the use of vaccine passports in the Sunshine State.

But, Biden’s federal mandate, DeSantis said, is grossly problematic.

“It’s not constitutional what he’s doing,” the governor said before pointing to some of the glaring issues, including the fact that it does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches.

“So they’re issuing this mandate for private sector employees but also for all federal employees, but they’re exempting the post office. They’re exempting members of Congress and members of Congress’s staff? So how does that work? Can someone explain the science to me?” he asked.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pelosi spoke on a range of issues, including the debt ceiling and climate change. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images).

While DeSantis said he does not believe the post office should be forced, he said the exemptions make it clear that the administration is not following science.

“If you’re going to mandate and say you’re following science, and you exempt a major part of the federal work force and you exempt Congress, and you exempt the staff of Congress — you know, when I was in Congress I actually proposed the 28th Amendment. Congress shouldn’t make any law that doesn’t apply to them,” he said, triggering mass applause.

“So if you’re somebody who’s working at — I don’t think postal should be forced don’t get me wrong — but Biden thinks everyone should be forced, except if you deliver mail, somehow that’s fine,” he said.

“But if you’re somebody, a nurse who’s been working in the ICU for a private hospital for a year and a half treating COVIID patients and likely has already had COVID, that somehow you’re going to get fired unless you follow the mandate — how does that make sense at all?” the Republican governor asked.

“It doesn’t. This is all political. It’s all about using government and it’s wrong,” he said, vowing to fight the mandates and ultimately predicting that their efforts will prove to be successful.

